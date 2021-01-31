A Massachusetts congressman Stephen Lynch has tested positive for coronavirus just a few weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Molly Rose Tarpey, the communications director for Rep. Lynch said on Sunday, 31 January, that the lawmaker received the second jab and tested negative for Covid-19 before attending President Biden’s inauguration in Washington, DC on January 20.

On Saturday, Lynch received a positive test result for coronavirus after a staff member in his Boston office also contracted the virus.

Tarpey said that Lynch is asymptomatic and feels fine, but is self-quarantining and will vote by proxy in Congress in the upcoming week.

I am fortunate to currently be asymptomatic, and I have immediately begun to self-quarantine, Lynch said in a statement posted to Twitter, adding that he would cast his votes next week using the house’s proxy voting system.

Several house democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in January after spending time with republican members who refused to wear masks during the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

The US centres for disease control and prevention says building immunity to Covid-19 typically takes a few weeks after vaccination.

Covid-19 vaccines prevent illness but do not necessarily prevent infection. If someone tests positive and doesn’t get sick, the vaccine has worked as intended. If someone tests positive within a few weeks of receiving the second dose, it may be because the vaccine hasn’t yet fully kicked in.

More than 436,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and nearly 26 million have contracted the virus.

