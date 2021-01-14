International NewsOpinion

Consequences of second impeachment on Trump’s political future, presidential benefits

By
0
Trump
Views: Visits 87

The house of representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time on Wednesday, 13 January, marking the fourth impeachment of a US president in history. Trump also became the first president to be impeached by the house twice.

The house voted to impeach Trump 232-197, a week after Trump rallied with a large group of supporters who ultimately rioted and sieged the Capitol. The incident left at least five dead and forced congress to evacuate the chambers and take shelter in the middle of the hearing.

Many people, understandably, have questions about what it all means for President Trump’s political future.

Although impeachment was used three times in the past to remove a sitting elected official, it can also be used against former federal officials, resulting in severe punishments that could affect their futures, according to the constitution.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, in theory, gives congress the authority to bar public officials, who took an oath of allegiance to the US constitution, from holding office if they ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion’ against the constitution and therefore broke their oath. The article of impeachment filed by the democrats cites this provision.

But an impeachment by congress alone does not prevent President Trump from running for public office again. The senate would have to conduct an impeachment trial and first convict the president on an article of impeachment.

The president has indicated that he would run for office again in 2024, however, an impeachment and conviction vote by two-thirds of the senate would open him up to a congressional ban on running for federal office. That punishment only requires a simple majority vote in the senate.

NPFL: Eguma blames fatigue for Wikki Tourist loss

Previous article

Zimbabwe: Rushwaya Granted $100,000 Bail

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in International News