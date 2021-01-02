By Biodun Jeyifo

2020 will surely rank as one of the worst moments in the collective life of the species. A pandemic worse than any other within the collective living memory of all the denizens of the planet descended on the world. Millions died and tens of millions got stricken by the pandemic. At its beginning before it spread over every nation and region of the earth like the sky above us, people fixed their hearts and minds on the place from which it seemed to have come. But the futility of this response quickly became clear to almost everyone with the exception of a charlatan and his followers that we shall meet later in this parable. The virus travels by air and doesn’t everyone know that air carries no passport and ignores all borders in its travels around the world? Everywhere in the world, men and women, young and old, the firm and the infirm trembled in elemental dread. But that was just the beginning because this pandemic-causing virus came with a challenge that humankind had never faced before in the collective experience of the species. What was this challenge?

As simple as it was also infinitely complicated, the challenge came in the form of the following dilemma: only by staying away from all others could every person keep the virus at bay and hope to survive. But humankind is the most social of all the species on the planet, a condition which is rooted in the biological and ecological coordinates of our existence. Of all the living things on the planet, the human child has the longest period of total dependence on others for both its physical survival and its conditioning as a survivable and sentient being. Even the most destructive and negative propensities of our species, like war, misanthropy and sociopathy, are enacted as social projects, not as self-restrictive acts. More positive and sustaining, it is when we act on our obligations and drives as social beings that we get the most life and self-affirming confirmations of our humanity. Against all this came the virus, together with the pandemic that followed in its wake, with that grim challenge for us to break apart and away from one another in order to survive. Because this goes against the most powerful impulses of our adaptation to living in and on our planet, it began to seem to many that this virus came to finish us off completely, all of us. But that is not the end of the parable, at least not in the forms and the contents of its present and yet to come manifestations.

We must of course do all we can not to invest the virus with a purposive will, a secret intent or an immanent telos, as if is an avatar or even the spirit of an ancient ancestor of our species who has come to test how adaptable we are as a species! This is because having first stricken us with the imperative of breaking apart and away from one another in order to survive, it turned out that this was not intended to be forever. In other words, it turned out that what we had to do was break the social bond, survive and then rebuild or restore the imperatives of sociality again. In this respect, the ultimate test of the challenge the virus posed to us was not to break the social bond everlastingly; it was whether or not we had the will, the life-force to break away for as long as it would take to either starve the virus to death or weaken it enough to render it harmless. To put the matter in a somewhat over-simplified form, here is what the virus seems to be asking us: how long can all of you and any of you survive alone, away from others and can you do so again and again if that is what it will take?

Our parable assumes the familiar didactic form of all parables and fables if we recognize that most, if not all the nations and regions of the world have woefully failed the challenge of breaking away and apart in order to survive. This is due to the enormously complicated fact that breaking apart and away from one another in order to preserve life has in most cases led to the loss or “death” of livelihoods – we know that life is ultimately impossible without livelihoods. But we must also admit the fact that for most of us, we simply do not have it in us to keep to ourselves away from others. The age of small, isolated roving bands of hunter-gatherers ended a long, long time ago and the congealed and preserved memories of that experience seems to have been wiped out of the templates that keep such memory in our genes.

If you want to construct or tell a parable, you must pay attention to its twists and turns, its main plot and subplots, its mix of sorrow and catharsis and its climaxes and anti-climaxes. In particular, this is a parable that is without equal in its mixture of fact and fantasy, of the real and the phantasmagoric, of science and magical thinking. One day, believe me, all these diverse but vital aspects of a mega-parable of the virus and its pandemic will be told. But the time is not yet ripe for that. I have fond hopes of surviving the pandemic and being one of those who will be able to give a narration of the parable in full. So far, I personally have been spared of direct experience of the sorrowful, tragic aspects of the parable but I do not lose sight of this pervasive deathly layer in the plot of the parable. As I write these words in Cambridge, MA, in the US on New Year’s Day, 2021, more than three thousand people died in the country yesterday of the pandemic; this figure has been repeated again and again in the last one week. And there is also this about the pandemic in America: it has deepened and worsened racial, class and gender inequities in the country,

I confidently expect that in the years ahead, this pandemic will loom very large in the stories that people everywhere in the world will be telling themselves, their children and their children’s children. The stories will be told in all the forms, genres, media and idioms of expression and representation – poetry, painting, music, drama and theatre, dance, sculpture, public art, film, street art, etc., etc. Indeed, this is already happening. Nothing less than the very structure of narrative itself will be turned inside out in the process.

Our parable in this piece is chastened by this awareness of the scale of narrativity and representation that this pandemic will entail. For this reason, I am particularly concerned about stories and tales that will either not be told at all or will be forgotten easily in the deluge of narratives and tales struggling to be told, read and heard. This is why this parable centers on the outline of a narrative which we must never forget: how woefully most of the countries and regions of the world have been in their response to the ultimate challenge of the pandemic to us: that we must break apart and away from one another in order to defeat the virus, no matter how many times we are forced to do so again and again. I wonder: will anyone in the future tell this central story or parable of how we failed to meet the central challenge of the pandemic that I call the parable of the provisional fragmentation of the social bond?

Typically in a parable, the protagonist or protagonists must face a test, a challenge that he, she or they must successfully engage by the deployment or operation of cleverness, will, guile, luck or divine favor. Also, the test or challenge must entail something fundamental in the life of the person, the society or humankind itself. Now, in the challenge posed to us by Covid-19, it is easy to see that the challenge does indeed entail something of great importance to the society, this being the survival of the society itself. But on a closer look, it turns out that this is not the real test; the real test is whether or not the society would be able to carry everyone along, preferably by persuasion but if not, then by compulsion. All over the world, failure of the challenge haunts nearly every community, every nation. Here are some examples, each with its own pattern of failure. America: complete failure to either persuade or enforce compliance. Nigeria: haphazard enforcement and equally haphazard compliance. U.K.: lackadaisical enforcement and compliance. Germany: persuasion and enforcement in nearly equal parts. New Zealand: persuasion as the overwhelming tool, only minimally backed by compulsion. For most of the world in both high income and low income countries, great failure both in persuasion and enforcement. Please remember, the stakes involved in this challenge were the lives and livelihoods of the populations of the world’s nation-states.

Our mega-parable achieves its greatest clarity and resonance if we compare the sharply contrastive cases of the two island nations of the United States and New Zealand, together with the roles of their respective leaders, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Since a lot has been written about these two polar opposites of the worst and the best national configuration of deaths and cases of the pandemic in the world, we need not go into the details here beyond the startling fact that as I write this piece, New Zealand has had no new cases and no deaths for several months now while the US is in its worst surge of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is significant to note that both countries are island nations, if only because for all its large population and great wealth, the US, like New Zealand, has the “protection” of a very large body of water. In its tragic encounter with the pandemic, what it does not have – which New Zealand has aplenty – is an ethos in which in all matter of life and death, production and consumption, and security of persons and communities, cooperation is far greater preferred than competition and regulation trumps freewheeling deregulation.

This profile makes sense, of course, because America is the heartland of global capitalism which historically rates competition over cooperation and regards regulation an anathema. But with regard to the pandemic, Trump has taken the normative protocols and practices of competition and deregulation in American capitalism to new dizzying heights. From the beginning of the pandemic to the present, he has been far more worried about falls in stock market shares than in figures of rising fatalities due to the pandemic. Indeed, he completely refused to have the federal administration regulate and coordinate the efforts of the states to combat the pandemic, asserting that by its natural, unregulated spread, the pandemic would reach its terminus when it might have infected about 70% of the population by which time the stock index would have achieved a new and historic high. Please note that New Zealand is also a capitalist nation and economy. Well then, what is the significance of its choice of cooperation over competition and regulation over laissez faire deregulation in its encounter with the pandemic?

The answer to this question lies at the heart of our parable. It is an unambiguous answer: challenges like the pandemic that entail dire threats to the foundations and ramparts of our sociality can and will never be defeated by those fundaments of capitalism, competition and deregulation; they will be effectively engaged by everyone pulling together and doing so in a regulated, effective manner. Indeed, in the last two and half centuries, capitalism has all but wiped out many of the things that promoted cooperation and fostered the wise regulation of how we use the resources of nature, the one inside of us and the one outside in the environment. It is beguiling to think of cooperation standing by itself alone, without the support of regulation. But this is the idealism of the liberal bourgeoisie. Regulation is, in practice, the handmaiden of cooperation. What is unregulated hardly ever conduces to cooperation.