Akin Aboluwade

An high court sitting in Modakeke, Osun State , has adjourned the case bothering on the Ogunsua kingship tussle to February 18 for definite hearing.

The Ogunsua ruling house of Modakeke is challenging the right of Chief Moses Oyediran, Balogun of Modakeke, to aspire to the stool of Ogunsua in a case with suit number HMD/6/2018.

The case could not come up for definite hearing on Thursday on the grounds that the lead counsel to the fifth and seventh defendants in the case, Chief Goke Akinrotimi, was unavoidably absent in court.

Mr Dokun Odemuyiwa, who held brief for the lead counsel to the defendants, Chief Akinremi, the Bobajiro of Modakeke, was indisposed. Odemuyiwa, therefore, applied for adjournment of the matter on the ground of ill health of the senior lawyer.

The Principal State Counsel, Mr MR Faremi, held briefs for Mr Muyiwa Ogunleye on behalf of the first, second, third and fourth defendants supported the application for adjournment.

Whereas, the lead counsel to the plaintiffs, Dapo Adekunle, expressed reservations over the unpreparedness of the counsels to the defendants, he, however, conceded to their application on grounds that the importance of human life and health could not be undermined.

The judge, Justice LA Adegoke, granted the application by the counsels to the defendants. He adjourned the matter to February 18 for definite hearing.

In an interview, Adekunle said, “I made it known to court that I was ready for the trial but there is nothing we can do. As you can see the defendants’ counsel applied for adjournment. Their lead counsel , Chief Goke Akinrotimi, was indisposed. The matter has been adjourned to February 18. The health of a lawyer matters to our profession.

“That was the first time we were going in for hearing. I just pray that Chief Akinrotimi recovers on time. But by and large, as far as I am concerned, there is no problem.”

The legal battle between the Ogunsua royal family and the Balogun of Modakeke, Chief Oyediran, opened in 2018.

Modakeke community was founded by Wingbolu, a warrior whom the then Ooni of Ife gave the parcel of land on which it settles till date. Modakeke originated after the outbreak of war in some parts of Yorubaland with migrants from other places joining Wingbolu family.

Members of the Ogunsua ruling house in Modakeke are currently challenging Oyediran’s right to aspire to the throne.

By February 18, barring all odds, the proceeding is expected to start with the five witnesses appearing for the plaintiffs for cross examination. Following this, the defendants would be expected to open their defense.