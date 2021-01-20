Oba Darasimi

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court , Abuja, on Wednesday adjourned till January 25, the trial of a former governor of Jigawa, Saminu Turaki, for alleged N714.6 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, on a 16-count charge of fraud, unlawful and criminal misappropriation of funds.

Other defendants are the ex-minister’s special assistant, Sampson Okpetu, and two companies – Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited.

When the case resumed on Wednesday, the Relationship Manager of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Umar Garba, who is the ninth prosecution witness, tendered the account statement and account opening package of Abdulrahman Yusuf, a Bureau De Change operator, Oberone BDC Limited, and Halima Tanimu Turaki.

These were admitted in evidence by the court.

Garba, who explained some of the inflows into the account said: “On January 30, 2015, there was an inflow of N50 million in two tranches into the account of a BDC operator, Abdulrahman Yusuf from the account of the third defendant, Samtee Essentials Limited.

“There was another N30 million in two places on the same date from the fourth defendant, Pasco Investment Limited.”

Turaki in 2007 ran for the Senate as a member of the PDP and was elected for the Jigawa North West constituency. He was appointed to committees on Upstream Petroleum Resources, Sports, Navy, National Planning and National Identity Card & Population.

As senator, a May 2009 report said he had not originated any bills, but had co-sponsored six motions. He was active in the Sports Committee where he is Vice Chairman. Turaki wanted to run for reelection in April 2011, but the PDP favored Danladi Abdullahi Sankara, PDP vice chairman in charge of the Northwest as their candidate.

Turaki therefore defected to the Action Congress of Nigeria.

Turaki still has another fresh case hanging on his neck since he left office as the Governor of Jigawa state more than 13 years ago.

Turaki, was first arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 13, 2007 on 32 counts of misappropriating N36bn while in office.

But sadly, the case has been journeying between Abuja and Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, without any meaningful progress for 13 years.