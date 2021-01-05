Omoyele Sowore and four others are being arraigned at the Magistrate Court Wuse Zone 2.

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has fixed January 8, for ruling on the bail application filed on behalf of Mr Omoyele Sowore and four others.

Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello fixed the date on Tuesday after listening to the application for bail moved by the lawyer to the defendants, Marshal Abubakar and the opposition by the prosecutor.

The court also ordered the defendants to be remanded at the Force CIID facility in Area 10, following complaints by Mr Sowore that they were denied food and medical attention at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Chief Magistrate Segun-Bello further ordered the Police to provide the third defendant, Damilare Adenola who is a law student of the University of Abuja, with internet facilities and writing materials to enable him join his classmates who resumed online classes on January 5.

Sowore and the four others were arraigned on January 4, on three counts of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and inciting public disturbance but they all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were arrested by the police on New Year’s Eve during a candlelight procession organised by Sowore against bad governance.