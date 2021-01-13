Oba Darasimi

There has been jubilation in the camp of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu after the Federal High Court Abuja dismissed a suit challenging the validity of the primary election that produced him as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the last governorship election.

Presiding judge Justice Iyang Ekwo threw out the suit instituted by Olajumoke Anifowose , declaring it as statute-barred having been filed outside the 14 days allowed by law for a pre-election matter.

Mrs Anifowose in the suit filed on her behalf by her counsel Adesina Oke, contended that section 87 of the electoral Act and article 20 of the APC Constitution were violated in the primary election by the state executive committee and local government committee that conducted the election.

The plaintiffs had prayed the court for an order declaring the primary election as invalid and to bar INEC from recognising Akeredolu as the governorship candidate.

She also prayed the court to stop the APC from submitting Akeredolu name as it’s governorship candidate.

The court upheld the preliminary hearing objections by the governor and APC, who claimed the suit was grossly incompetent.

Justice Ekwo noted that the governor was nominated by APC on July 20 and the plaintiffs filed the suit on July 29 which fell within 14 days required by law, but the suit became incompetent due to withdrawal of the initial originating summons and its substitution on August 20.

The Street Journal had reported that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the election, Eyitayo Jegede, is also in court challenging the process that produced Governor Akeredolu as the candidate of the APC.

Jegede insisted that Akeredolu was not validly nominated by his party as candidate for the election and should be removed as the governor of the state.

Although a member of the opposition party, Jejede averred that he has every right to question the process that produced Akeredolu as the candidate for the election which he participated in.

