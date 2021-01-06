Agency Reporter

An Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan on Wednesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a mechanic, Adeyemi Bamigbola and his wife, Bidemi over alleged infidelity.

Delivering judgment, Chief Henry Agbaje, the President of the court held that he dissolved the relationship between Bidemi and Bamigbola in the interest of peace.

Agbaje awarded custody of the two children to Bidemi and ordered Bamigbola to pay N10,000 as a monthly upkeep allowance for the children.

Earlier, Bamigbola, approached the court seeking divorce on grounds that his wife was an unrepentant adulterer.

”She was once arrested by the Police in Oyo with her lover, popularly known as Jomo.

Bidemi, a businesswoman accused her husband of being irresponsible.

“Bamigbola has not catered for the two children and I. When our landlord attempted to evict us for nonpayment of house rent, I obtained a loan to settle the debt.

“Worst still, Bamigbola is a reckless drunk and a womaniser.

“He brings women to our matrimonial bed and vomits in the room whenever he is hungover,” Bidemi said.

(NAN)