Osagie Ize-Iyamu. pHOTO; twitter

Edo State High Court has nullified the candidacy of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and deputy governorship candidate, Audu Ganiyu Abudu, in the September 19, 2020 election.

Justice Courage Ogbebor ruled that Abudu presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his Form EC9 to enable him to contest the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

The case was brought against Ize-Iyamu and Abudu by the plaintiff, Sunday Kadiri from Ogbona Ward in Etsako West Council of the state.







The plaintiff had asked the court to disqualify the deputy governorship candidate from participating in the election on account of presenting false information to INEC to aid his qualification for the election.







He also prayed the court to annul Ize-Iyamu as APC governorship candidate for running with an unqualified candidate.

