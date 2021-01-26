A court sitting Yola, the Adamawa State capital, has ordered 7 witches, two women and five minors, accused of afflicting a three-year-old girl with a disease to revive her within 24 hours.

The Nation reports that the witches used demonic powers to afflict the three-year-old girl with a strange disease.

While one of the suspects is at large, a 60-year-old woman whose name was given as Halima Jonta and the minors, aged four to six, were brought to Area Court 1, Yola, by a community leader, the Sarkin Mayu Adamawa, Kabiru Garba.

Halima Jonta told the court that she, the woman currently at large, called Dadu and the five minors had bewitched the three-year-old girl.

Similarly, the minors confessed that Halima Jonta and the woman at large, asked them to tie the three-year-old and to put a stone in her stomach.

The witches further said that the soul of a dead person was planted in her, and that as long as that soul remained in her, she would remain incapacitated.

While noting that they had already untied her and removed the stone in her, taking out the deathly image is beyond them as it is only the woman who is currently at large that can do so.

Ruling on the case, Hon. Umar Gangs of the Area Court 1, said it is saddening that little children had mindlessly turned to witches.

However, he ordered that the last of the fleeing witches be arrested and charged all the accused persons to do the required to ensure that the three-year-old is returned to good health.

