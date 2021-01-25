The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Monday, threw out a money laundering case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, the lawyer to Atiku Abubakar, a two-term Vice-President of Nigeria.

Giving his ruling, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke said the EFCC failed to establish that the money alleged to have been delivered to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during the 2019 election was illegal.

It would be recalled that Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer and his brother, Erhunse, had been standing trial on a three-count charge of money laundering to the tune of $2m.

One of the counts filed by the EFCC reads, “ That you, Uyiekpen Glwa-Osagie and Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, sometime in February 2019, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to commit an offence to wit: making a cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 without going through a financial institution, which sums exceeded the amount authorised by law; and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a), and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.”

Similarly, the prosecution counsel, Kufre Uduak, also informed the court that the EFCC, sometime in 2019, received intelligence that some politicians were moving around with US Dollars to influence the result of the last general elections.

Justice Aneke, however, maintained that the antigraft agency failed to establish its case.

