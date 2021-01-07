By Chioma Obinna

With over 70, 000 COVID-19 cases in the country, People Living with Non-Communicable Diseases, PLWNCDs, have expressed worry that the second wave of coronavirus infections may drastically impact the population, calling on the Federal government to prioritise response to the pandemic.

According to experts, the PLWNCDs are more vulnerable and susceptible to the COVID-19 and it has been confirmed that they are at a substantially higher risk of becoming severely ill and die as a direct consequence of this pandemic.

Sadly, the high mortality and morbidity amongst PLWNCDs would be on a progressive increase with the recent resurgence of COVID 19 in Nigeria.

In many countries, People Living With Non- Communicable diseases are facing the most threats and challenges at this time. Although all age groups of PLWNCDs are at risk of contracting COVID-19, PLWNCDs face a significant risk of developing severe illness if they contract the disease due to physiological changes that come with potential underlying health conditions.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the leading causes of death and disease worldwide. NCDs are medical diseases that are non-transmittable and have no ability to be infectious among people. However, Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) are the most common cause of death and disability worldwide, accounting for more than 70 per cent of all deaths. Above three – quarters of these deaths occur in developing countries, four out of five die before the age of 50.

The main NCDs include Cancer, Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, mental health, and Sickle cell disease, and Neurological disorders such as dementia. It is sad to say that more often than not, people who suffer from NCDs suffer more than one disease during their lifetime.

According to the Editor-in-chief and a Lead Advocate for the PLWNCDs, Timi Edwin, as the second wave of COVID-19 hits Nigeria, there is still, time to prevent worst-case scenarios.

He called on the Federal Government to prioritize a national COVID response, especially in Non-Communicable Diseases, and take urgent actions as supporting and protecting of PLWNCDs was everyone’s business.

He said there is a need for the government to commit more funding into health insurance to address COVID-19 and its secondary impact, ensuring the flexible, sustainable, and urgently PLWNCDs access care.

He explained that the benefits package of various State Health Insurance Schemes should be broadened to cover more NCDs. “At present, the packages cover diagnosis and Treatment of few NCDs – Diabetes, Sickle Cell and High Blood Pressure.

“While the Federal government is allocating domestic stimulus packages as restrictions are put in place due to COVID-19, people living with NCDs should be made a priority in the disbursement of relief materials, palliatives and employment opportunities.”

Continuing, he said, there should be lead efforts through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) to create a local coordinating mechanism to direct resources, including vaccines, where most needed.

“To ensure that people living with NCDs are made a priority on the list of those to get the Vaccines when they are made available, as people living with NCDs have the underlying health conditions that cannot tolerate the Coronavirus.

“Government must address the social, economic, commercial and environmental determinants of NCDs and health, which includes implementing bold policy, legislative and regulatory measures, including fiscal measures, to minimize the impact of the main risk factors for NCDs and remove barriers to health services for PLWNCDs

“The release of Equity Grants by the State governments and Basic Healthcare Provision Fund by the Federal in order to make Social Health Insurance Schemes to be effective.”

Quoting research conducted by the NCD Alliance Nigeria, he said more than 50 per cent of PLWNCDs in Nigeria are unemployed and only 48 per cent of those employed earn above N100, 000. He added that with the cost of medication, healthcare, rent, food, transportation, the quality of lives of those living with NCDs was extremely low and contributes to a lot of untimely deaths that could have been prevented.

“It is also sad to mention that so many people living with NCDs are unaware that they live with it because of the lack of access to quality health.

“Don’t forget us, as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hits Nigeria, our support and protection is everyone’s business,” he said

“While it is obvious that a lot of government hospitals are overburdened, understaffed and under-equipped, the PLWNCDs are making a cry to the government to build more hospitals, equip existing hospitals, as well as train personnel of primary health centers across the federation.

Edwin said, due to the need for support and protection of PLWNCDs for this reason, the NCD Alliance Nigeria formed an arm known as the People Living with NCDs (PLWNCDs) to serve as a high-level advocacy group aimed at influencing government policies, creating change, and improving the quality of life of those living with NCDs within Nigeria.

On his part, another Lead Champion of PLWNCDs, Enugu State, Oti Joseph, said, the last two, three weeks have seen a very significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases said: “Struggling to get hospital beds and due to the failing medical system of the country, as a group, we appeal for easy and affordable access to medications to manage this condition.

“I urge PLWNCDs to wear masks, avoid large gatherings in big groups outside of bars and restaurants that are providing to-go services, wash their hands and observe social distancing,” he said.

