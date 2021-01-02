Professor Akin Abayomi

By Nwafor Sunday

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, Saturday said that 4,527 persons infected with Covid-19 are currently undergoing home based care in Lagos state.

Disclosing this via his twitter handle, Abayomi gave the total number of COVID19 cases discharged from COVID19 Lagos Care centres as 2,920.

He said that 23,036 persons recovered from COVID19 in various communities. Abayomi gave the total number of cases currently under isolation as 140, urging Lagosians to wear their masks and abide by the protocols of NCDC.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 1,074 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The country has so far tested 948,048 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency put the total number of COVID-19 infected people in the country at 88,587. The public health agency also reported five new deaths in the past 24 hours in Nigeria.

🕯️Total number of #COVID19 cases discharged from #COVID19Lagos Care centres- 2,920 🕯️Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities- 23,036 🕯️Cases currently under isolation-140 🕯️Active Cases under Home based care- 4,527 — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) January 2, 2021

#COVID19Lagos Update As at 31st of December, 2020. 🕯️New #COVID19 infections confirmed 642 at a positive rate of 31.3% 🕯️Total confirmed #COVID19 infections- 30,863 🕯️Total cumulative number of #COVID19 tests conducted – 221717 pic.twitter.com/xGpL0MVmY0 — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) January 2, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria