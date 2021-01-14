A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

The Edo State Government on Thursday said at least 53 healthcare workers have been infected with the COVID-19 virus since the federal government declared a second wave of the pandemic in December.

The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this during a meeting of the State Taskforce on Covid-19, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Dr. Obi also said the state had recorded eight new cases and one death in the last 24 hours and added that the government will soon roll out more measures to halt the virus’ spread.

“We have, in the last 24 hours, recorded 8 new coronavirus cases and 1 new death,” Dr. Obi said. “240 samples were collected from the various screening and testing centres across the state.

“As of today, Thursday, January 14, 2021, we have 238 active cases of the virus in the state.

“Since the second wave of the deadly disease, Edo State has recorded 447 confirmed cases out of which 53 are health workers. The State has also recorded 202 recoveries and 12 deaths from the disease.”

He further cautioned residents to observe all precautionary measures to guard against the spread of the infectious disease, including compulsory and proper use of face masks, regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, observe physical distancing measures, and limit social events.

Dr. Obi urged residents with any COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on the toll-free number 08003625000 for assistance or their nearest health facility.