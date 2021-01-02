Bishop of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has advised the Federal Government not to think of a second lockdown of the economy following the outbreak of second wave of COVID-19.

In his new year message, yesterday, the Anglican cleric said the government should rather focus on enforcing all the safety protocols against the disease till it is eradicated.

Olumakaiye, who spoke during the new year thanksgiving service at the Cathedral in Marina, Lagos, noted that though the second wave of the pandemic was spreading, the government should think of other alternatives to contain it instead of shutting down the economy.

He regretted that many Nigerians lost their fortune this year due to the pandemic, warning that ordering another lockdown could spark a protest.

He, therefore, urged governments at all level in the country to manage the situation in the best ways possible to enable the people pursue their legitimate businesses.

The cleric described 2020 as an unprecedented year in the life of this generation, noting that it came with a lot of challenges globally.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other people in positions of leadership to lead the country responsibly, noting that they would give account of their stewardship.

“I plead with them to stop all selfishness and embrace selflessness in order to get the approval of God and man, realising that power is transient but the impact and effect on those on which it is wielded remains unforgettable whether it is for good or for bad,” he added.