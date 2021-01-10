Daily News

COVID-19: Confirmed cases in Africa pass 3m

We'll enforce COVID-19 regulation on transporters, commuters— VIS Lagos DirectorThe number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent has reached 3,021,769 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 72,121.

A total of 2,450,492 people were infected with COVID-19 and have recovered across the continent as of Sunday morning.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, and Ethiopia. NAN

