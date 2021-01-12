By Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN CITY

A former Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties in Edo state and labour leader Comrade Didi Adodo, has reportedly died as a result of complications arising from covid-19.

A source close to the family said the two-time commissioner under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole became ill less than a week ago of an undisclosed ailment.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that arrangements were being made to convey his body for burial in line with covid-19 guidelines.

The source said “He died this morning. He had been ill for some time but recovered and then the ailment relapsed a few days ago. As we speak we are making necessary arrangements in line with Covid-19 guidelines so that he will be buried in Iruekpen in Esan West local government area.”

Until his demise, Comrade Adodo was the General Secretary of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN). He was also a former General Secretary of the United Labour Congress (ULC).

Vanguard News Nigeria