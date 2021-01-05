In this file photo taken on May 18, 2020, a syringe is pictured on an illustration representation of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. JOEL SAGET / AFP

Edo State has recorded five deaths and 113 recoveries from the second wave of coronavirus disease (COVID) pandemic since December 1, 2020, even as the state government intensifies efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

The Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this on Tuesday in a briefing of the State’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Edo State has recorded 234 cases of coronavirus since December 1, when the state government started tracking the second wave of the pandemic. In that time, the state government has had a fatality rate of 2 percent and a case positivity rate of 23.1 percent,” he said.

“We have a total of 121 active cases, with 113 recoveries. Unfortunately, 5 persons have died from coronavirus since the second wave of the pandemic in the state.”

Noting that there is a need for residents in the state to take the second wave of the pandemic seriously, he described as worrying that the rate of COVID-19 positive cases since the start of the year.

“Since January 1, 2021, we have recorded 46 positive cases. This is alarming. People must take personal responsibility to halt the spread of the pandemic. It is important to observe the safety protocols so as to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus,” Obi said.

He explained that the state government is intensifying public enlightenment to get residents in the state to take the outbreak seriously and also to mobilise the public to observe precautionary health and safety guidelines to halt the spread of the virus.