COVID-19 Test PHOTO:Getty Images

The Edo government says it has recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19, as active cases being managed at the state’s isolation and treatment centres rose to 215, according to a statement by the state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi.

The statement, issued on Tuesday, in Benin, quoted him as saying that out of the 18 new cases, 12 were recorded at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

“Also, six were reported at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH). The results came from the 72 samples collected across the screening and testing centres in the state. We currently have 215 active cases in the state and recorded 10 recoveries, he said.

Obi said that the government was intensifying efforts to curb the spread of the virus and had stepped up its public enlightenment and disease surveillance activities across the state.

“The data we have on the second wave of the epidemic is disturbing. We have a community spread rate of 13.7 percent and case positivity rate of 13.1 percent. This means that people are more susceptible to contracting the virus now than before, he said.

He added that patients were actively being managed at the state’s isolation and treatment centres, including those at the UBTH, ISTH, Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Edo Specialist Hospital and Ogbe Nursing Home, among others.