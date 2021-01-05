Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday joined #EndSARS protesters in the State



• Orders schools to resume Jan 18

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that but for God’s assistance, the state and its residents would have been overwhelmed by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and #EndSARS protests.

He said Lagos residents should be grateful to Almighty God for His mercies in keeping the state safe last year despite the several challenges that confronted the country.

Speaking at 2021 state’s yearly thanksgiving service, Sanwo-Olu said: “As a state, we cannot but give praises to God, especially considering all the blows dealt to us last year. First, there was COVID-19, of which our state has been the national epicentre, and there was the #EndSARS protests in October 2020.

“Either one of the tragedies could have completely crippled our economy and existence, but we survived both of them. We did not only survive; we triumphed, and we can look back and say we emerged from 2020 stronger and more confident about the greatness and resilience of our state.”

Sanwo-Olu said from January 2021, especially as the budget has been passed, Lagos residents would begin to see renewed effort at lifting their welfare and living standards.

The governor urged Lagos residents to continue to pray for the peace, prosperity and continuous growth of the state, adding: “Let us remember that if it is well with Lagos, it will well with all of us.”

ALSO, Lagos has ordered all public and private schools in the state to re-open for the second term of 2020/21 academic session on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, announced this yesterday in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

In the statement entitled ‘All Public and Private Schools in Lagos State to Resume January 18, 2021’, schools were also asked to make virtual learning available and strive to avoid any coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case among all students and staff.

According to her, this is in line with the Federal Government’s directive, coupled with the second wave of COVID-19.

“All public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State should be re-opened for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, January 18, 2021.

“Schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home via available online platforms,” the statement read in part.

She also asked the schools to comply with all COVID-19 safety requirements for resumption of schools, “not just for the improvement of overall school operations, but for the safe re-opening of academic activities to support government’s quest for a full return.”

The commissioner enjoined teachers, students and visitors to wear facemasks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular handwashing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.