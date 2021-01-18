Oba Darasimi

Nigeria Governors’ Forum has announced it will hold its first meeting of the year on Wednesday, and top on its agenda will be decisions on the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the vaccinations of citizens against the virus.

The state chief executives are also expected to deliberate on the 2002 to 2018 external debts reconciliation.

A statement by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Head, Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat, said Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, whose committee is charged with the responsibility of liaising with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, will brief the meeting on the vaccines.

The governors are expected to play key roles in the inoculation, particularly in the provision of cold rooms for the storage of the vaccines and the personnel for the inoculation.

According to the statement, the report of Attorneys General and executive councils of the states on the Water Resources Bill, before the National Assembly, may be presented at the meeting.

“The Chairman of the forum, and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi will brief the forum on his meeting with the president as well as update the forum on all pending matters that have remained inconclusive, flowing from the previous year’s meetings,” Bello-Barkindo added.

The inconclusive matters, he stated, included, deductions by the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the All Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), from state governments’ federal allocations, as well as Stamp Duty collections in respect of the governors’ letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), among others.

A total of 1,435 have died from the disease in Nigeria, the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, announced Sunday nigh with a total of 110,387 infections now been reported across the nation with 1,444 new cases found in 21 states on Sunday.

The Fedral Government had also announced the first batch of vaccination will begin later in the month.