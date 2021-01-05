The 63rd Grammy Awards, ‘Music biggest night’ which was supposed to take place later this month, January 31 precisely at the Staples Center, will no longer hold. This is all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is surging in California, the city where it has become a tradition for it to hold.

The Recording Academy and the station with broadcast rights for it, CBS, say health and travel concerns are behind the decision to put off the show.

Sources say the show may be moved to March, but no one is sure and no date has been confirmed yet.

Comedian and talk show host, Trevor Noah was scheduled to host the event but still, no word yet on whether that has changed.

The Grammys ceremony, which usually draws about 18,000 people to L.A.’s Staples Center, had been planned as a largely audience-free show where only presenters and performers would be allowed on-site. Winners were expected to accept their awards remotely, as was done with the Emmy Awards which held in September last year.

Voting for this year’s Grammy categories closed Monday at 6 p.m. Pacific.

For months, the Grammys have been contending with the countless complications involved in staging a major awards show

While interim Grammy Chief, Harvey Mason jr Variety that the initial general plan was to hold the event at its longtime home of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with either a limited or no audience, he later said that the show would be held in and around Downtown Los Angeles, opening the possibility that performances could be staged from multiple venues in that area.

New Grammys executive producer, Ben Winston said he was“looking to do something quite exciting with independent venues either in or around the 2021 show.

The show which has been plagued by controversies in past three to four years — ranging from a lack of gender and racial diversity to the sudden ouster of Mason’s predecessor, Deborah Dugan, just days before the 2020 show — stirred up another when nominations were announced late in November.

In an unprecedented snub, The Weeknd, one of the year’s most commercially and critically successful artists, received no nominations. Beyoncé leads the contenders with nine — an unexpectedly high profile, given that the superstar didn’t even release a new album during the eligibility period — followed by six apiece for Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa.

