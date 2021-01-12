Temitope Olagbegi

By Emmanuel Okogba

A Nigerian lady, Temitope Olagbegi has shared what she claimed transpired when she encountered some officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service who were not adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Olagebgi said that it was a heartbreaking experience for her coming into the country to see the Nigerian Immigration officers not wearing masks and when she confronted them, they resorted to insulting her and went ahead to seize her passport.

Sharing the experience on Instagram via @temitope_olagbegi, she wrote, “It was a heart breaking experience for me coming into the country to see the Nigerian Immigration not wearing masks. I lost it!

“How can you be handling multiple passports without gloves or masks. These guys speak to people and droplets can get unto passports. Is this not how the virus is transmitted? I said to them in a friendly manner at first to wear their masks and the complete disregard infuriated me.

“I began to scream. I couldn’t take it. Are they ignorant? If they are ignorant, I dare say, they should not be there as, govt representatives. I lost a dear friend to COVID less than a month ago. Why is this not being taking seriously? The front line into the country!! It made no sense to me.

“And when I started to raise my voice, my passport was seized. The official told me to make sure I go to Lagos Island to shout at them to wear their masks.

“Unbelievable!! Did they think seizing my passport would scare me? No way. I demanded to see the highest authority. And what was I told? To please delete the pictures and videos I took. Heartbreaking!!

In another post, she shared how she had to stand her ground before passports for herself and her family members were eventually released.

“I got the insults of my life in the 2 hours my passport and that of my family members were held down. I was told by the authorities that as a woman I had no right to challenge the men to wear their masks.

“I was told I must have been ill brought up and I must be a bad wife and mother to my children. At some point, the age on my passport was checked and they said, I was not even their mate.

“I had to ask the supposed Oga speaking to me if these were the appropriate responses to give to a woman demanding the right thing to be done by his officers. At no point did he say, “Guys, put on your masks!”. It was one insult to the other from him until he realized I was unflinching.

“They demanded that I deleted the incriminating videos, and pictures I had before releasing our passports. And that was not going to happen! We have tolerated too much nonsense from officials for too long. I was well within my rights. You have to charge me for something! They had nothing on me.”

Vanguard News Nigeria