Ace comedian, Alibaba, has urged Nigerians to ignore those telling them that COVID-19 is a fraud, noting that he contracted the dreaded virus and just came out of isolation.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, Alibaba disclosed that he spent his Christmas and New Year celebration in Isolation.

The comedian reiterated that COVID-19 is real and called on everyone to adhere to all the safety guidelines being rolled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Alibaba wrote on his Instagram page, “COVID is real. Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive.

“I thank the Lagos State governor @jidesanwoolu and the commissioner for health, the MD of the COVID CENTRE in YABA, the Doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks to all the nurses.”

Alibaba added, “I want to thank @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon… you are a good friend. @margaretorakwusi @maryamuwai @itsifeanyi and friends to go checked up on me.

COVID is real. Observe all the protocols. People are dying. And it’s not a joke. In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool.”

