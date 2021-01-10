Professor Maurice Iwu.

By Chris Onuoha

Bioresources Development Group (BDG) chairman, Prof. Maurice Iwu has restated the efficacy of herbal medicine in the treatment of the COVID-19 cases as the virus enters variant stage globally.

The former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and eminent Professor of Pharmacognosy, Iwu, in a chat with Vanguard said that the effectiveness of special herbal drugs produced in the country, stands the chance of combating the disease at an early stage, but noted that the slow pace in acceptance and approval hinders its feasibility.

Iwu also pointed that herbal extracts from a plant, “Andrographis Paniculata”, commonly known as green chiretta, already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Thailand is on its way to serve as an alternative treatment to the severity of the ailment.

He stated; “As indicated, the Thailand FDA has moved faster than us, although we discovered the drug years ago, our slow pace has become manifest here.

“The empirical data on InterCEDD health product, “IHP Detox Tea” produced by the Bioresources Processing Centre in Nigeria for the treatment of COVID-19 has been overwhelmingly positive, even on people with existing metabolic syndrome.”

Iwu also noted that the supplement is still undergoing independent clinical trials at the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos, adding that the Center has a full anti-COVID-19 package that includes ‘Immunovit’ and ‘Garcinia-IHP’.

“Andrographis paniculata is a key ingredient in IHP Detox Tea, but of course, the IHP Detox Tea is far more effective than the single component,” remarked Iwu.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s health ministry, according to an agency report has approved the use of herbal plant extract to treat the early stages of COVID-19 as a pilot program amid a flare-up in the coronavirus outbreak in the South-east Asian nation.

“Andrographis Paniculata, commonly known as green chiretta, will serve as an alternative treatment to reduce the severity of the outbreak and cut treatment costs,” says the Thai health ministry.

The report also quoted Thai’s government official, Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesperson for the national COVID-19 response centre, saying that the rate of increase in local transmissions was alarming, adding that Thailand on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, reported 250 new cases, taking the nation’s total to almost 7,000,

“The herbal treatment will be on a voluntary basis for those in the 18-60 age group with minor symptoms and should be within 72 hours of confirming infections, and also, the government has banned large gatherings in high-risk areas,” Witsanuyotin stated.

He also noted that the extract from the plant, known as Fah Talai Jone in Thai, can curb virus and reduce the severity of inflammation and that Human trials showed patient conditions improved within three days of the treatment without side effects if the medicine is administered within 72 hours of testing positive.

Vanguard reported Iwu saying his herbal cure for COVID-19 was efficient. But decried the fact that herbal medicine surfers from a poor disposition to local product.

He had cried out that despite his efforts and practical proof that his herb-based drug works, the government was yet to show interest.

In May 2020, Iwu said three months earlier, which means about the time coronavirus entered the country, he had announced his natural cure to the illness, but nobody listened.

