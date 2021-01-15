Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (File Photo)

The Kano State Government has approved the re-opening of all public and private health training institutions in the state effective from January 18.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa on Friday.

“His Excellency Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has instructed the re-opening of all public and private health training institutions across the state following a significant reduction in reported cases of COVID-19,” Tsanyawa said.

The institutions include Schools of Basic/Post Basic Nursing and Midwifery, Schools of Health Technology and School of Hygiene.

Dr. Tsanyawa, therefore, reiterated the need for the management of the institutions to ensure strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.