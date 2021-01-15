Nigerian movie industry and the entertainment space has largely been spared by the lethal fangs of COVID-19 even though it experienced several deaths in 2020 and 2021.

But on Wednesday the industry announced its first death to the ravaging virus in the person of Sotonye Green.

The death of actress, Sotonye Green was made public by her friend, Debby King who claimed to have taken her to the Yaba Isolation Centre. In fact, Debby King blamed the Yaba Isolation Centre for killing the budding actress for their ineptitude.

On her Instagram page where she announced the death with accusing fingers pointed at the Isolation Centre, Debby writes: “Please and Please. Help spread the word. Yaba isolation center is a dead trap where only the rich and famous are treated after their doctors have been bribed. I never thought I would be saying goodbye so soon. Rest in peace my bestie. May God forgive all your sins and accept your soul into paradise in Jesus name….Amen.

Little is known or written about late Sotonye Green but she’s a budding actress known by many notable names in the industry

