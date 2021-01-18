Oba Darasimi

Lagos State Government has ordered chairmen of the 57 local government areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to begin fumigation of their various domains in a bid to curtail the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The government also implored the Council of Obas and Chiefs, Chairmen of LGs/LCDAs across the state, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council to resume sensitisation on health precautions as the state combats the second wave of the virus.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government & Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, made this disclosure during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Council of Obas and Chiefs, LG/LCDA Chairmen, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council on Monday

Ahmed said that the government of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has found the measures expedient owing to the resurgence of the pandemic and the spike in the current rate of infection.

He reiterated the need for them to ensure members of their communities adhere strictly to the health guidelines issued by the state government to curb the spread of the virus such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, regular hand-washing and the use of alcohol-based sanitiser.

While commending the stakeholders for their support at the wake of the pandemic in 2020, he assured that with the support of the citizens of Lagos State, the state will emerge out of this health challenge stronger with better health structures and with a prosperous economy.

Lagos remains the epicenter of the coronavirus in Nigeria with more than 22,000 infection cases.

The state has scaled up its effort in curbing the spread of the virus among its citizens and recently announced it was negotiating with vaccines manufacturers with a view to procuring doses for the use of Lagosians.

The state has already installed oxygen plant at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba which is capable of producing 60 large cylinders a day of high grade medical oxygen.

Like this: Like Loading...