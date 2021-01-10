Prince Emre Magboh

By Chinonso Alozie— OWERRI

The President, Nigerian Community in Turkey, NICOT, Prince Emre Magboh, has called on the Nigerian government, corporate bodies and individuals to continue to reach out to Nigerians affected by Covid-19 to lift them out of their predicament.

Magboh, in his New Year message delivered to newsmen in Owerri, said it is a known fact that smaller businesses crumpled during the Covid -19 lockdown and that the only respite would be to give them a helping hand.

Magboh started by “extending his condolences to families who lost their loved ones due to the dreaded virus.”

He enumerated the effects of the pandemic on world economies, especially the poor, and encouraged government, individuals, groups and cooperate bodies to continue in rendering assistance to those in dire need at such perilous moments.

His words: “We also urge the Federal Government of Nigeria not to relent in her effort towards combating the pandemic, through people-oriented policies and ensuring the health sector is revamped to cater for Nigerians.”

He also “applauded Nigerians resident in Turkey for being law-abiding ambassadors,” urging them “to continue to shun all negative vices that may plunge them into illicit ventures.”

“We are optimistic that the New Year 2021 will be Covid-19 free, in as much as all safety measures against the dreaded virus are strictly adhered to.

“We are also praying for a prosperous new year void of any pandemic and kudos to our executives and members of NICOT for their unalloyed support in steering the affairs of the community,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria