The spike in COVID-19 infections in Nigeria is showing no signs of slowing as the country recorded another relatively high daily figure of 1,565 cases in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

The figure, one of the highest so far since the virus began spreading in the country, indicated a slight decrease from the 1,664 reported on Wednesday.

This week, Nigeria has been consistent in setting new records of highest daily tallies to indicate how swift the officially declared second wave of COVID-19 is spreading.

On Monday, Nigeria recorded 1,204 new cases as the country’s highest daily figure, a record smashed by the 1,354 infections reported from 21 states on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the country recorded yet another highest daily tally ever with the 1,664 cases.

The 1, 565 new cases on Thursday pushed the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in the country to 95,934.

Nigeria, on Thursday, also reported six additional deaths from the disease.

This is according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The total death tally from COVID-19 in Nigeria increased to 1,330, the NCDC announced late Thursday.

In the past 20 days, there have been 118 fatalities as a result of COVID-19 complications in Nigeria.

Since early December 2020, there has been a spike in coronavirus infections in Nigeria as the country continues to set new records in daily infections.

The federal government warned that a significant increase in coronavirus infections in Nigeria appears imminent this January due to continued violation of safety protocols during the Christmas period.

Active cases in the country rose sharply from about 3,000 about a month ago to over 16,000 due to a rise in new infections.

Of the over 95,000 cases so far, 77, 982 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Specifics

The 1565 new cases were reported from 25 states – Lagos (807), FCT (236), Kaduna (79), Oyo (57), Plateau (47), Rivers (37), Katsina (35), Edo (30), Sokoto (30), Delta (26), Kebbi (23), Ondo (20), Enugu (18), Abia (17), Ogun(17), Benue(16), Bayelsa (15), Bauchi (14), Niger (13), Kano (10), Borno (6), Imo (5), Ekiti (4), Osun (2) and Jigawa (1).

Lagos led with 807 new cases on Thursday – more than half of the daily total. The commercial city is Nigeria’s coronavirus epicentre with a total of over 34,000 confirmed cases and about 250 deaths.

With the country in the second wave of the pandemic, federal authorities have ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres in the country.

The Nigerian government has also reintroduced new restrictions to check the spread of the virus, including closure of bars and nightclubs and limiting the number of people allowed in a public gathering.

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, have warned Nigerians against complacency in containing the COVID-19 pandemic as the much awaited vaccines may not arrive the country as soon as expected.

So far, Nigeria has conducted about a million COVID-19 tests.