By Omeiza Ajayi

The Presidential Taskforce, PTF, on COVID-19 has said Nigeria will take delivery of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech approved COVID-19 vaccines by the end of January.

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this Tuesday at a news briefing by the PTF.

He said: “In the first phase through the COVAX facility, we expect to receive approximately 100,000 doses of the Pfizer and bioNtech vaccine by the end of January.”

According to him, Nigeria expects to receive free 42 million doses of vaccines in the second phase through the COVAX facility being administered by ten Global Vaccines Alliance, GAVI.

“The second phase will be a combination of all the available approved vaccines currently in the market but this will cover only about 20 per cent of Nigeria’s population”, he added.

While Shuaib disclosed that to completely eradicate the pandemic, about 70 per cent of the total population needs to receive the vaccines, adding that only about 40 per cent will be vaccinated in 2021, while the remaining 30 per cent will be covered in 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria