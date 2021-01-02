A file photo of Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. Photo: Twitter- @ProfAkinAbayomi

At least 4,176 persons infected with COVID-19 in Lagos State are currently undergoing home-based treatment in the wake of the second wave of the infection in the country.

This was made known by the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi in a tweet via his verified handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi.

He also noted that 115 cases were in isolation and three new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded bringing the total COVID-19 induced fatalities in the state to 240.

“Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities – 22,789; cases currently under isolation – 115; active cases under home-based care – 4,176; new COVID19 related death – 3; total deaths – 240,” Professor Abayomi tweeted on Friday.

He also disclosed that the number of COVID-19 cases discharged from Lagos care centres stands at 2,901 and the total number of COVID-19 recovery in communities stands at 22,789.

The commissioner also identified five top high burden Local Government Areas in the state with COVID-19 cases as Eti-Osa, Ajeromi, Surulere, Amuwo-Odofin, and Mushin.

He appealed to residents to stay safe, avoid crowded places, and celebrate responsibly, warning that those who have no reason to move around should stay at home.

In his earlier tweet on December 30, 2020, Abayomi said the total cumulative number of COVID19 tests conducted stands 219,664.