The Oyo State Ministry of Justice has reported that the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in the state, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN), has been discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Isolation Center at Yaba Lagos and is currently at home, observing treatment in isolation for the next fourteen days.

The ministry, through a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun on Tuesday, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan, said Oyelowo was rushed to Lagoon Hospital on January 2, 2021 after he underwent ailments that showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Olatubosun added that a chest CT scan revealed the possibility of the presence of the COVID-19 virus in his system and was immediately transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital Isolation Center in Lagos for treatment.

The statement stated further: “On January 2, 2021, the Honorable Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General was rushed to Lagoon Hospital, Lagos, at 10 pm and underwent a chest CT Scan that disclosed the possibility of the presence of COVID-19 Virus in his system, he was immediately transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Isolation Center, Yaba, for further investigation.”

“On January 3, 2021, a positive test result was entered and the Medical Team of Doctors and Nurses admitted him into the IDH Facility for immediate and prompt medical treatment, which continued from January 3, 2021, till January 10, 2021, when he was discharged from the IDH Isolation Center and released to go home and continue isolation and treatment for another 14 days in Lagos.”

“The Ministry of Justice wishes to appreciate the people of Oyo State for their prayers during this period and to thank the medical personnel of the IDH Yaba, Lagos for the care and treatment of the Attorney-General,” adding that they believed the commissioner would continue to recuperate from home.

The ministry, however, implored the people of the state to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and to observe all necessary protocols at all times.

Vanguard News Nigeria