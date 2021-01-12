The justice commissioner is currently being treated at home and is expected to remain in isolation for the next 15 days in keeping with the guideline.

The Information Ministry, through a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, on Tuesday, made available to journalists in Ibadan, said Oyelowo was rushed to Lagoon Hospital on January 2nd, 2021 after observing that he was down with ailments that showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The statement added that a chest CT scan revealed the possibility of the presence of the COVID-19 virus in his system and was immediately transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital Isolation Center in Lagos for treatment.

The statement read, “On January 2, 2021, the honourable Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General was rushed to Lagoon Hospital, Lagos, at 10 pm and underwent a chest CT Scan that disclosed the possibility of the presence of COVID-19 Virus in his system.

“He was immediately transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital Isolation Center, Yaba, for further investigation. On the 3rd January 2021, a positive test result was entered and the medical team of doctors and nurses admitted him into the IDH facility for immediate and prompt medical treatment, which continued from 3rd January 2021 till 10th January 2021, when he was discharged from the IDH Isolation Center and released to go home and continue isolation and treatment for another 14 days in Lagos.”