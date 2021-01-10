Tewolde GebreMariam(right) receiving the award from an Airbus representative.

By Jimoh Babatunde

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, has expressed the airline’s appreciation to Airbus, the largest aircraft manufacturer, for deeming it fit to recognise the role it played and is still playing in the COVID- 19 Global Pandemic Crisis.

Airbus recently gave an award to Ethiopian Airlines for the unique agility and resilience that it displayed amid the COVID 19 global crisis.

Speaking on the award, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said: “We at Ethiopian are immensely delighted that one of the top companies in the world, Airbus, has recognised the efforts of the management and employees of Ethiopian Airlines unique agility and resilience amid the COVID 19 global crisis.

“We were there when the world needed us most. I would like to express my gratitude to the over 17,000 hardworking Ethiopian employees and management team.”

Mr. Hadi Akoum, Airbus Vice President Sales Africa and Levant Customer Affairs on his part said: “This is to express the admiration of Airbus executive management and Airbus whole employees for the unbelievable achievement of Ethiopian Airlines in this unprecedented epidemic.

“While other airlines were just trying to figure out what to do, Ethiopia Airlines was aggressively pressing ahead finding solution, creating solution converting their passenger aircraft to freighters.

“Ethiopian Airlines is the first one to do it on Airbus A350 and continue to fly and create even new business. This is something unique all over the world.

“Today, Ethiopian Airlines is able to maintain the operation of all fleet where others are at 10 percent of their capability, and many airlines have just simply gone bankrupt and people have lost their jobs.

“This has been done because of the visionary leadership, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam. Ethiopian Airlines today is showing the example to the whole world in resilience and visionary thinking of the leadership.”

Vanguard News Nigeria