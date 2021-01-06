The Queen has cancelled all royal garden parties in London and Edinburgh for the whole of this year, 2021, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mail online reports.

Buckingham Palace has made the difficult decision to call off the summer events, as COVID-19 and the UK’s public health precautions have made it impossible to plan such large celebrations. The government instituted a new lockdown, shuttering in-person schools and colleges and advising the public to stay at home except for exercise, medical needs, food shopping, and work for those who can’t telecommute.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said that the guidelines will be in effect until mid-February at least, warning that the next few weeks would be the hardest yet as case counts continue to surge.

The garden parties are a way of honouring and thanking members of the public who have gone above and beyond in serving charities and their local communities.

They are also a means to thank members of the military and diplomatic communities. There are normally four parties each year, held in the summer.

Three events are normally held at Buckingham Palace in London and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh with more than 30,000 guests in attendance.

The Palace gates are open from 3 pm, and the party officially begins at 4 pm when the Queen and other members of the Royal Family enter the garden.

The national anthem is played by one of the two military bands present, with the royals then circulating among the guests through what are known as lanes.

Each royal takes a different route and random presentations are made with the idea that everyone has an equal chance of speaking to the Queen and other royals.

