Breaking News

COVID-19: Reddington Hospital Launches Armoured Shield Isolation Centre

By
0
covid-19:-reddington-hospital-launches-armoured-shield-isolation-centre
Views: Visits 5

Reddington Hospital has commissioned a new armoured shield Isolation Centre in Lagos, as part of efforts to boost the fight against COVID-19.

“The centre we are commissioning today complements our pre-existing centre in Ikeja for which demand, unfortunately, has significantly outstripped supply,” Olatunde Lalude, Chief of Surgery and Group MD, Reddington Hospital said at the launch.

“We have certainly felt the impact of the second wave of  COVID-19 and it has become clear that we needed to respond in some way to supplement the current capacity in Lagos state.”


Idahosa congratulates Obaseki, says distractions over

Previous article

FA Cup: Smith Rowe Fires Arsenal Into Fourth Round

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News