To quarantine returning UNIBEN students

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS students of the University of Benin resume school soon, the Rev, Fr, in charge of St, Albert Catholic church situated inside the Ugbowo campus of the University of Benin, Rev Fr. Andrew Obinyan has charged members of the parish to observe safety protocols established for the ravaging Covid-19 which has entered a second wave.

Addressing members of his congregation at the church service yesterday, Obinyan also said plans are to have a mini quarantine for students coming back to school just as he said observation of safety measures like wearing of face masks, physical distancing and others would be more strict as the students resume.

He said: “Our students are coming back and you know that they are coming from all over the world. Our parish is peculiar so we must show examples and we must prepare to accommodate them. I like obeying authority and I like those that I have authority over to obey me. I wear it (face mask) to set an example for you.

Some of us are stubborn, we know what is right but we will like to do what we want to do so if you see others wearing you don’t care because nobody can do you anything, it is not a way to go, once we come together here, we must protect ourselves and if this all I need to do and other safety measures for me to protect myself and my brothers, my parents from a deadly diseases destroying people, killing people all over the globe, then God is a good God, if this is all He wants from me and I cannot give it to Him for my own good, then something is wrong.

“Students are coming from all over the world, we are all going to be in this same hall so anything we are asked to do whether we are asked round the door two times, just bear with equanimity, if this is the sacrifice you have to make as a father, to God be the glory because if you exempt some people the children will learn from it and they will want to do what they like, we will not allow that to happen here.

“Let us not jeopardise ourselves because we also have elderly people here who have underlying ailments and God is protecting them, we cannot invite them here and expose them. Young people be careful, I beg you. From next Sunday we will be stricter because our children are already coming whether they are infected or not, they remain our children, they remain our own but we are going to put modalities in place to make sure we are not going to expose ourselves, we are going to resume masses in the halls, we are going to have temporary quarantine for students who are coming, we are going to work all that out so we need your cooperation”