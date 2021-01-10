By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has warned that law enforcement agents would continue to arrest and prosecute residents who violate COVID-19 guidelines and directives issued to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

The warning came following the arrest of some youths partying at a Lounge located at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, in the early hours of Saturday, January 9, 2021 by the combined enforcement team of the State Police Command and the Lagos State Safety Commission arrested

The team, led by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, arrived at 38, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, about 1a.m and found scores of people clubbing – in contravention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on the closure of clubhouses. The culprits also violated the 12a.m to 4a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government to stem the spread of COVID-19.

According to the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, “All those arrested will be prosecuted. The enforcement will continue across the state to stop the virus, which continues to kill.

Omotoso therefore, urged residents to avoid large gatherings and ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

He stressed, “The second wave of the pandemic has continued to spread faster among Lagosians with increased cases of patients being admitted at isolation centres.

“COVID-19 is real. The second wave is deadlier and spreads faster. People should observe the practices of physical distancing; wearing of face masks; regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers always.”