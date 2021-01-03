Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to continue working from home till Monday, 18th January 2021 on vie of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The measure, according to the governor, aimed to stem the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola who announced the order in a statement on Sunday and made available by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, noted that it excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders, urging all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the state of the pandemic.

Muri-Okunola also urged all staff to join the virtual Y2021 First Work Day Prayer for all Public Servants in the state via Zoom platform with Meeting ID: 857 4418 2571; Password: 100200 from 7.45 a.m on Monday, January 4, 2021.

While maintaining that the service will hold online due to COVID-19, the HoS wished all staff a prosperous and fulfilling new year.

Vanguard News Nigeria