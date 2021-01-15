Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Calls for strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved and directed that all public and private schools in the state to resume for second term 2020 /2021 academic session with effect from Monday 18th January, 2021.

The Federal Government had earlier directed all schools to resume on January 18, 2021 after “due consultation” with stakeholders.

The decision was reached after a meeting with stakeholders, including Governors, Commissioners of Education, Proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students.

Director General, Office of the Education Quality Assurance, OEQA, of the state Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, in a statement on Friday, said Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, therefore, urged all school managers to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In view of this, Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo wishes to enjoin all school managers to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In view of this, Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo wishes to enjoin all school managers to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. I wish you all happy resumption and please stay safe.”

Instructively, the stakeholders’ meeting however, insisted on the compulsory wearing of facemasks by all students, teachers and workers in all schools.

Other measures arrived at during the meeting included compulsory temperature checks and hand washing facilities at strategic locations in all schools, ensuring constant supply of water and sanitizers and enforcement of maintenance of social distancing and suspension of large gatherings such as assembly and visiting days.

The meeting called for avoidance of overcrowding, including limitations in class sizes and hostel occupancy; availability of functional health clinics with facilities for isolation and transportation of suspected cases to medical facilities; adherence to all other non-pharmaceutical protocols, restrictions and containment measures as may be prescribed/ approved by the Presidential Task Force, PTF from time to time.

“These measures which are to ensure safe reopening of schools for academic activities will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance,” FG stated.

