By Adesina Wahab

Following the death of two former professors who worked in the university that was linked to the COVID-19 disease, the authorities of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, have shut up down the staff club in its main campus in Akoka, Lagos.

The directive to shut down the club was given by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on Thursday to the Registrar who issued a memo to that effect.

Confirming the development to Saturday Vanguard, the Head of the Media Unit of the university, Mrs Olufadeke Akinleye, said the development was a precautionary measure.

Recall that a former VC of the university, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe and former Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Duro Ajeyalemi, died within 72 hours of each other as a result of complications from the disease.

Both attended a wedding party few weeks ago in Ikoyi, Lagos where Ibidapo-Obe was the chairman of the occasion and Ajeyalemi, a bosom friend of his, also played a prominent role.

The duo were also members of Ijesa Society and it was gathered that some friends of theirs also attended the party.

It was gathered that two other professors are on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital Idi-Araba, but it is not yet clear if the two professors lecture at UNILAG.

Some of their colleagues from the university also reportedly attended the party.

The shut down of the staff club is to reduce social contact on campus