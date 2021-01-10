Edu, who doubles as Commissioner for Health, stated this, yesterday, in a telephone conversation with The Guardian in Calabar.

She said the state had put all COVID-19 protocols in place and trained school principals in the three senatorial districts of the state on preventive measures.







“We looked at their handwashing facilities, thermometer, and everything required to check the spread of the pandemic. We have given them the link number to call, in case there is an emergency call.

“We will send out a task force to monitor and ensure they adhere to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

“There are also parts of the University of Calabar COVID-19 response team to see how we can prepare for opening of tertiary institutions.”







Also, the state Commissioner for Quality Education, Dr. Godwin Amanke, said schools were resuming on their original date, from last year’s timetable.

“Individual states are subject to their peculiar circumstances. We don’t have any imminent threat in the state to warrant such shift. We will encourage schools to observe the necessary protocols. Parents, teachers and pupils, all have roles to play,” he said.