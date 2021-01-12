..To supply 300 cylinders per day for use

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has activated an Oxygen Plant within the premises of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, IDH, Yaba to provide swift support to COVID-19 patients who require oxygen therapy.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who activated the plant on Tuesday, amid the increasing demand for oxygen at the isolation centre which is occasioned by the second wave of COVID19 infection

noted that the deployment and activation of the oxygen plant are in furtherance of the commitment of the state government to effectively respond to the pandemic.

He explained that the increased demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the second wave of the pandemic necessitated the activation of oxygen generation capacity in the state.

While noting that the oxygen plant was built in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Abayomi explained that the oxygen from the newly installed plant would be administered to patients through cylinders made available at hospital wards.

The commissioner added that the operation of the plant will significantly make oxygen available for COVID-19 patients and supply about 300 cylinders per day and six cylinders per hour for use of patients admitted at the isolation facility.

According to Abayomi, “We recognized the importance of generating oxygen because of the large number of patients who are currently on admission in our isolation centres and are largely depending on oxygen. This has resulted in an escalating and alarming demand for oxygen”.

“The oxygen plant facility could not have come at a better time than now when the State is recording an increase in the number of people presenting with difficulty in breathing and requiring urgent oxygen therapy.”

He added that about 300 cylinders of gas are being used a day in the state isolation facility stressing that a patient with a critical case may use about six cylinders of oxygen within 24 hours.

Abayomi, explained that oxygen plants are industrial devices designed for regular supply into healthcare facilities adding that the plants separate oxygen from other air components by using pressure swing adsorption or membrane separation techniques.

“This is particularly useful for patients with comorbidities who require prompt oxygen for survival. Oxygen from the plant will be very helpful for effective treatment due to the proximity of the plant which serves as a source.”

While restating the commitment of the state government in the fight against COVID-19, the commissioner assured that the present administration will not relent in its all-inclusive style of response against the pandemic by collaborating with the private sector more.

