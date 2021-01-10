The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), has announced a distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, saying that the rate of infection in each state was the criterion used in the distribution.

It revealed the plan alongside the publication of the latest infection rates for the disease by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on its verified website on Saturday.

NCDC said it recorded 1, 585 new infections of the deadly Coronavirus with additional eight coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), quoted the centre as saying that the country’s COVID -19 infections increased from 97,478 on Jan.8 to 99,063 on Saturday, indicating 1,585 new infections, and with eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Based on the rate on infection in the states, the distribution list of the COVID-19 vaccine indicated that Kano State will receive 3,557; Lagos, 3,131; Katsina, 2,361; Kaduna, 2,074; Bauchi, 1,900; Oyo, 1,848; Rivers, 1,766; Jigawa, 1,712; Niger, 1,558; Ogun, 1,473; Sokoto, 1,468; Benue, 1,423; Borno, 1,416; Anambra, 1,379; Zamfara, 1,336; Delta, 1,306;

Others were : Kebbi, 1,268; Imo, 1,267; Ondo, 1,228; Akwa Ibom, 1,161.Adamawa, 1,129; Edo, 1,104; Plateau, 1,089; Enugu, 1,088; Osun, 1,032; Kogi, 1,030; Cross River, 1,023; Abia, 955; Gombe, 908; Yobe, 842; Ekiti, 830; Taraba, 830; Kwara, 815; Ebonyi, 747; Bayelsa, 589; FCT, 695; Nasarawa, 661.

The NPHCDA said that though all of the states were getting less than 4,000 vaccines from the first batch, the federal government had advised that frontline workers, like those in the health and security sectors, be given priority, as well as the elderly.

The agency said that the vaccine, expected to be administered in January and February, would be done in compliance with WHO standards.

The government was targeting administering the vaccine on 40 per cent of Nigerians during the first batch this year, the agency said, pointing out that 30 per cent were expected to be done in 2022.

The agency also said the federal government was also sourcing for vaccines from other countries like Russia.

Meanwhile, NCDC’s data had indicated that a total of 865 patients had recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

“Our discharges today include 419 community recoveries in Lagos State, 123 community recoveries in Gombe State, and 117 community recoveries in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines,” It said.

NCDC said that the new infections it recorded on Saturday were reported from 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory. saying that Lagos State still recorded the highest figure of the day with 573 infections.

Others were: FCT-182, Plateau-162, Gombe-81, Oyo-75, Rivers-68, Sokoto-58, Ondo-55, Ogun-42, Nasarawa-40, Akwa Ibom-36, Edo-31, Kaduna-27, Anambra-22, Delta-19, Kano-17, Osun-17, Ebonyi-16, Katsina-14, Niger-14, Bayelsa-nine, Ekiti-eight, Borno-seven Jigawa-five, Abia-four and Bauchi-three.

The NCDC also revealed that it had conducted no fewer than 1,018,061 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in the country, while a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate national response activities across the country.

