The management of Club VICTORIA in Lagos has appealed to the Lagos State Government to kindly reconsider the closure of the facility following a violation of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Lagos State Police Command had last Saturday raided the club located at Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island and arrested some clubbers and strippers at the club.

But the club’s Executive Chairman, Bruno Roy Owede, in a statement issued on Friday, described the incident as gross managerial misconduct, stressing that the management has enforced disciplinary procedures against the affected workers.

“On behalf of the entire board and management of Club VICTORIA, we are deeply sorry for the unpleasant events of Friday, 8th of January 2021, which has put our brand in the headlines for the wrong reasons,” read the statement.

“Last week was the toughest operational week in our history, but it’s important to state that our intentions were never to disregard or flout the COVID-19 rules and restrictions aimed at keeping all of us out of harm’s way. The incident was a gross managerial misconduct and we have enforced disciplinary procedures while working hard to put preventive measures in place.

“As a brand committed to due process and compliance with the rule of law, we promptly submitted to the authorities in their enforcement efforts; we would also like to take this opportunity to tender our unreserved apology to His Excellency; the governor of Lagos State, the entire State Executive Council, the Police authorities and our friends and clients who were affected by this incident.

“As a company known for its commitment to the development of our host city, we pledge to step up on our commitment in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. We are also ready to partner with the Lagos State government in the efforts to create awareness about the importance of adherence to necessary precautions recommended by health professionals,” he concluded.