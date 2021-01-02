By Nwafor Sunday

Many churches in Nigeria have abandoned physical worship services to online services since the outbreak of covid-19 in the country.

This is to stem the spread of the virus. However, Winner’s chapel, Daystar, House on the Rock Church and few other churches have announced their preparedness for tomorrows service.

Tomorrow’s service will be both physical and online despite the fact that Nigeria Centre For Disease Control NCDC, reported 1,074 new infections of the Coronavirus in the country.

The country has so far tested 948,048 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020. The agency put the total number of COVID-19 infected people in the country at 88,587.

However, worshippers are advised to come with their family members to celebrate the first 2021 Sunday service.

House on the Rock Church announced, “Get a Fresh Start in this New Year, join us as we partake of the Holy Communion this Sunday at the Rock Cathedral, Lekki from 9am. Register on our website, and come with your facemask and QRCode. All Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.”

While, Winners Chapel said: “3rd of January 2021, the first Sunday for the year 2021 shall be a Prophetic Entrance into the Month of January. It shall also double as a Special Communion Service, which shall prepare us for the journey ahead into the 21 days of prayer and fasting. Come along with your family members, friends and other loved ones. Jesus is Lord”.

Similarly, “A NEW BEGINNING SERVICE! We are beyond excited about coming together to give thanks, tomorrow and all year long. Service holds at all our physical centres and online.”

