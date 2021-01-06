The two members of the international team that had already departed for China had set off early on Tuesday, said the WHO.

According to CNN, WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said one had turned back and one was in a third country.

It was initially believed the virus originated in a market selling exotic animals for meat. It was suggested that this was where the virus made the leap from animals to humans.

But the origins of the virus remain deeply contested, some experts now believe the market may not have been the origin and that it was instead only amplified there.