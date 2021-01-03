To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Limited has launched Virtual Auto Showroom to enable patronage from home.

The company said the virtual showroom regarded as first of its kind in the country, would provide a responsive opportunity for customers to gain insight and discover the unique features of their products, such as the new Higer H5C Ambulance and H6C 19 seater bus range, while remaining safe in their homes.

In a statement by the Acting Managing Director of PAN, Taiwo Oluleye, the firm said the virtual showroom can be accessed by visiting their website through smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.







Oluleye added that customers could explore the design, features, capabilities and technical details of each variant of the Higer bus.







“That way, they can explore all the unique features, capabilities, and technical details of all the Higer buses without stepping out of their homes,” he said.

