Over 10 suspected criminals were alleged to have escaped from the cell of the Criminal Investiga­tion Department (CID) of the Edo State Police Com­mand.

The suspects disappeared from the police cell in the early hours of Friday, January 1, 2021, without any breakage in the security doors lead­ing to the cell.

The escapees, according to the report, includes mur­derers and robbery suspects as well as cultists, most of who were arrested two months after the #endsars protest ended.

It was revealed that there were some armed guards on duty at the time of the incident. The armed guards, who could not explain how the suspects escaped, were said to have been arrested immediately for question­ing on the orders of the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo.

The actual number of suspects that escaped could not be ascertained

A police officer, who preferred anonymity, said the incident happened around midnight on Saturday. However, a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in the state, Ajala Ayoola, said the incident did not happen on Saturday night and to simply wait for an official statement from the state command for details of the incident. The police source said Kokumo was miffed over the unfortunate incident.

“All the arrested officers and men on duty at the time of the cell break and escape of the suspects would be made to face orderly room trial and must face the wrath of the law,” the source said. The road leading to the state police command in Benin City has since the end of the #EndSARS protests in October 2020 been cordoned off and restricted to few vehicles. During the #endsars protest about 2000 inmates in the Benin and Oko Medium Security Correctional Centres escaped after hoodlums attacked the facilities. The state police command recently constituted a Joint Security Taskforce made up of soldiers, men of the Directorate of the State Services (DSS), the police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to tackle the rising crime rate in some parts of the state. The latest development is coming at a time kidnappers, armed robbers, and rival secret cult groups have laid siege to Benin City and adjoining towns for the past two months. Residents fear the escape of the criminals could worsen the already dire security situation in the state. In the last week, at least 10 persons have been reported killed in the wake of a renewed cult war in parts of Benin City. Armed robbery and kidnappings gave also been on the rise in the state.

